Israel's Netanyahu congratulates Trump for 'history's greatest comeback'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday congratulated Donald Trump, who claimed victory in the US presidential election, calling it "history's greatest comeback" and a new beginning in the US-Israel alliance.

"Congratulations on history’s greatest comeback! Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America. This is a huge victory!" said Netanyahu in a statement issued by his office.

Far-right ministers in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government celebrated on Wednesday as Donald Trump claimed victory in the U.S. presidential election.

"Yesssss, God bless Trump," National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said on X.