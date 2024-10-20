Indian ex-official indicted by US dismisses allegations, says family

An FBI handout image shows a poster for wanted former Indian intelligence officer Vikash Yadav who has been charged by the US for allegedly directing a foiled plot to murder a Sikh separatist and Indian critic in New York City, in this undated handout image released on October 17. Reuters File Photo

An Indian ex-official charged by the US with directing a murder-for-hire plot has dismissed the allegations, his family said, expressing shock that Vikash Yadav was wanted by the FBI.

Yadav, 39, described the claims as false media reports when he spoke to his cousin, Avinash Yadav, the relative told Reuters on Saturday in their ancestral village about 100 km from the capital New Delhi.

The US Department of Justice charged Yadav with leading an unsuccessful plot to murder Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun last year. Yadav was an official of India's Research and Analysis Wing spy service, according to the indictment unsealed on Thursday.

India, which has said it was investigating the allegations, said Yadav was no longer a government employee, without saying whether he had been an intelligence officer.

"The family has no information" about him working for the spy agency, Yadav's cousin said in the village of Pranpura in Haryana state. "He never mentioned anything about it," despite the two speaking to each other regularly.

"For us he is still working for the CRPF," the federal Central Reserve Police Force, which he joined in 2009, said Avinash Yadav, 28. "He told us he is deputy commandant" and was trained as a paratrooper.

The cousin said he did not know where Yadav was but that he lives with his wife and a daughter who was born last year.

Indian officials have not commented on Yadav's whereabouts. The Washington Post, citing American officials, reported on Thursday that Yadav was still in India and that the US was expected to seek his extradition.

His mother, Sudesh Yadav, 65, said she was still in shock. "What can I say? I do not know whether the US government is telling the truth or not."

"He has been working for the country," she said.

The US accuses Yadav of directing another Indian citizen, Nikhil Gupta, who it alleges paid a hitman paid $15,000, to kill Pannun.