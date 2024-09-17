Indian Consulate in New York condemns vandalism of BAPS Swaminarayan Temple

Jaffna residents say they are still grappling with long-unresolved issues of accountability for war crimes, disappearances, and demands for the return of private land occupied by the army
The Consulate General of India in New York has condemned the vandalism of the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Melville, labelling it "unacceptable."
India's Consulate General in New York has raised the matter with US law enforcement authorities and urged them to take prompt action against perpetrators of this act.
In a post on X, the Consulate General of India in New York stated: "The vandalism of the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Melville, New York, is unacceptable; The Consulate is in touch with the community and has raised the matter with US law enforcement authorities for prompt action against the perpetrators of this heinous act."
Meanwhile, the Hindu American Foundation has urged the US Justice Department to investigate the attack on BAPS Hindu Temple in New York.
Earlier in July, the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir was vandalised in Canada's Edmonton.
151 people who came into contact with the victim are under observation to prevent the spread of the deadly virus
Her cheeky expressions and playful frolicking racked up millions of views and have lured thousands of visitors wanting to witness her antics
China issues red alert, warns of gales and heavy rain
Celebrity endorsements rarely carry enormous weight, but the hugely popular Swift is seen as being in a class of her own
Brazil has been parched by a historic drought that experts link to climate change and which has sparked what authorities have called a 'fire pandemic'
Generative artificial intelligence uses 30 times more energy than a traditional search engine
SalamAir flight from Bangladesh's Chittagong was diverted to Nagpur Airport following a medical emergency