Hollywood stars hit the road to push vote for Harris

Julia Roberts speaks virtually during a campaign event for Democratic presidential nominee and US Vice-President Kamala Harris, in Detroit, Michigan, last month. Reuters File Photo

Celebrity endorsements can amplify messages but may have mixed effects on voter turnout

Actor Jennifer Garner had a warning for a crowd of "Moms for Harris" gathered at a tearoom in Tucson, Arizona: Be prepared to see more Hollywood stars visiting your state to talk about the November 5 election.

"Jessica Alba, Kerry Washington - my colleagues and friends - will be here tomorrow. We're all just going to barnstorm you and drive you nuts," Garner said with a smile.

"I'm sure everything is a nightmare. You don't even want to turn on the TV," Garner said to laughter. "That being said, it really is that important."

The "Alias" star was acknowledging the text messages, TV ads, canvassing and other efforts in one of the seven battleground states that will decide whether Democrat Kamala Harris or Republican Donald Trump becomes the next US president.

Celebrity endorsers such as Garner are part of the down-to-the-wire blitz to mobilise voters ahead of Election Day on November 5. A week after her Arizona stop, Garner stumped for Vice-President Harris in Pennsylvania and had plans to visit Nevada.

Actor Dennis Quaid speaks during a rally by Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump, in Coachella, California, on October 12. Reuters File Photo

When stars want to campaign, political strategists urge them to visit places where they have a personal connection and to talk about issues they have worked on. They also are pairing them with political heavyweights.

In Garner's case, she joined former policy adviser and Ambassador Susan Rice, and the actor talked about how her parents met in Arizona. A board member for Save the Children, Garner touted Harris' support for child tax credits and higher pay for child-care workers.

Julia Roberts, meanwhile, visited her home state of Georgia and was introduced by former state Representative Stacey Abrams.

Actor Jane Fonda, an advocate for action on climate change, knocked on doors in Michigan to tout Harris and other "climate champions." The Oscar winner and longtime political activist said she had never campaigned door-to-door for a president before.

"I'm doing everything I can," Fonda told one potential voter. "We have to get them elected."

While Hollywood has a reputation for being liberal, some stars are working to turn out the vote for former President Trump. Dennis Quaid, who starred in a recent movie as Republican icon Ronald Reagan, spoke at a Trump rally in California.

"I'm here to tell you that it's time to pick a side," Quaid said to applause.

Other Trump supporters from the entertainment world include musicians Ted Nugent and Kid Rock, and wrestler Hulk Hogan, who spoke at this summer's Republican National Convention.

Will Garner, Quaid or any other movie star make a difference?

Celebrity appearances do amplify messages about voting, said Christian Grose, a political science professor and academic director at the University of Southern California's Schwarzenegger Institute.

If a non-famous person knocks on a door, it affects only that voter. When a celebrity does, it generates media coverage and social media posts that reach beyond that home, Grose said.