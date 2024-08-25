Harris raises $540 million since launching her presidential campaign

Lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic about global healthcare inequities have been slow to bring change
Democrat Kamala Harris has raised $540 million in little more than a month since she began her race for US president, with a surge of donations flowing in during the Democratic National Convention last week, her campaign said on Sunday.
A memo released by Harris' campaign manager, Jen O'Malley Dillon, said the $540 million raised included $82 million that came in during convention week and is a sign of Democratic enthusiasm for her candidacy.
"This is the most ever for any presidential campaign in this time span," she said.
Vice-President Harris became a candidate for president on July 21 when President Joe Biden stepped aside under pressure from fellow Democrats concerned about his cognitive ability after he stumbled during a June 27 debate against Republican Donald Trump.
The Harris candidacy has generated momentum that has put Trump on the defensive and he has struggled to maintain the media spotlight on him.
Harris and her vice presidential running mate, Tim Walz, take their campaign for the White House on a bus tour through Georgia this week, looking to build support in a state looming large in the November 5 election.
UK tech tycoon Mike Lynch had invited friends and family onto the boat to celebrate his recent acquittal in a massive US fraud case
One 'Swaroop' (copy) was returned by Qatari authorities and it was assured that the other Swaroop is also kept with respect, said Indian authorities
The World Health Organisation in July declared an international health emergency over the spread of the disease
Borodaenko, a former engineering manager and cancer survivor, claims he was fired shortly after Musk acquired Twitter, for refusing to report to the office during the Covid-19 pandemic
The company said the patient, identified as Alex, did not face issues of 'thread retraction', unlike Noland Arbaugh, Neuralink's first patient who received the implant in January
Blinken urges Hamas to accept new US 'bridging' proposal
Both domestic and international departing flights were affected, said Ethiopian Airlines