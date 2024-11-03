Harris campaigns in Michigan, Trump hits eastern battleground states

Republican presidential nominee, former US President Donald Trump, speaks at a campaign rally at First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Saturday. AFP

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris campaigns in Michigan on Sunday while her Republican rival Donald Trump will stop in three eastern battleground states in the final days of an election that could be decided by a small slice of American voters.

Opinion polls show a historically close race, and both campaigns say they are not sure who will prevail in the seven states that are likely to determine the outcome on Tuesday.

A poll showing Harris leading in Iowa -- a state Trump won easily in the past two elections -- raised the possibility of an unexpected outcome, though another poll showed her trailing in that state.

Democratic presidential nominee, US Vice-President Kamala Harris, prepares to board Air Force Two at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in Charlotte, North Carolina., on Saturday. AFP

Harris is due to campaign in East Lansing, Michigan, a college town in an industrial state that is viewed as a must-win for the Democrat.

She faces scepticism from some of the state's 200,000 Arab Americans who are frustrated that the sitting vice-president has not done more to help end the war in Gaza and scale back aid to Israel. Trump visited Dearborn, the heart of the Arab American community, on Friday and vowed to end the wars in the Middle East.

Trump is due to hold rallies in three smaller cities that could help him galvanise the rural voters who make up an important part of his base. He starts the day in Lititz, Pennsylvania, before heading to Kinston, North Carolina in the afternoon and ending with an evening rally in Macon, Georgia.

It will be the first day since last Tuesday that the two candidates are not campaigning in the same state. On Saturday, their planes shared a swath of tarmac in Charlotte, North Carolina, where both candidates held rallies.

Harris later flew to New York for a surprise appearance on the "Saturday Night Live" comedy show.