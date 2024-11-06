Harris and Trump notch up first wins as US anxiously waits

Photo: AFP

White House rivals Kamala Harris and Donald Trump racked up early wins Tuesday as the first key polls closed in one of the tightest and most volatile presidential elections in US history.

Republican Trump won several strongholds, including Florida, while Democrat Harris took a number of eastern states – but there were no major surprises in early results, which are being watched anxiously across the United States and around the world.

Vote counting also started in Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina -- three of the crucial battlegrounds expected to tip the balance in the neck-and-neck overall race.

Millions of Americans lined up to vote in an race with momentous consequences, which will either make vice president Harris the first woman in the world's most powerful job or handing a historic comeback to former president Trump and his right-wing 'America First' agenda.

A final result may be known in hours – or could take days.

In a stark reminder of the tension – and fears of outright violence – around the election, officials said 32 bomb threats were called into polling locations around Georgia.

Voting was temporarily suspended at five locations in the majority Black, Democratic stronghold of Fulton County while police checked for explosives.

The FBI said the threats appeared to originate in Russia, which is accused by Washington of trying to meddle in the election.

In a possible preview of other election challenges, Trump took to social media to say there is "talk about massive cheating" in Philadelphia, the Democratic stronghold of crucial state Pennsylvania.

City officials rejected the charge.

Trump added as the first results came in that "we're going to have a big victory tonight."

The billionaire has still refused to accept his 2020 election loss, after which his supporters attacked the US Capitol.

There were fears of fresh violence if Trump loses and numerous buildings in central Washington were boarded up on Tuesday.

All eyes were on the seven key battleground states that Harris and Trump frantically criss-crossed in recent days.

Early results in other states gave Harris 27 electoral votes and Trump 105 -- with 270 being the magic number to win the presidency.

Polls for weeks have shown a knife-edge race between Harris and Trump, who at 78 would be the oldest ever president at the time of inauguration, the first felon president, and only the second in history to serve non-consecutive terms.

Harris, 60, would also be only the second Black and first person of South Asian descent to be president.

She made a dramatic entrance into the race when Biden dropped out in July, while Trump -- twice impeached while president -- has since ridden out two assassination attempts and a criminal conviction.

Harris spent the day in Washington calling radio stations and taking a few calls personally at a phone bank for voters.

"We've got to get it done. Today is voting day, and people need to get out and be active," Harris told Atlanta station WVEE-FM.