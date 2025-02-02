Flight delays expected as US pilot messaging system experiences outage

Photo: AFP file

A key U.S. pilot messaging system was experiencing a temporary outage, which could lead to flight delays on Sunday, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said late on Saturday.

The Federal Aviation Administration is working to restore the 'Notice to Air Mission' or NOTAM system, Duffy said on X.

"There is currently no impact to the National Airspace System because a backup system is in place," Duffy said. "FAA has set up a hotline to communicate with aviation stakeholders and will send notices every 30 minutes with updates on the system's status."

Duffy said the FAA "activated its contingency system to supplement and support preflight briefings and continue flight operations... We are investigating the root cause and we will provide updates."

He said passengers should check with their carriers about the status of flights on Sunday, adding "there may be some residual delays tomorrow morning".

In January 2023, an outage of the NOTAM system led to the first nationwide U.S. groundstop since 2001, disrupting more than 11,000 flights.

The NOTAM system provides pilots, flight crews and other users of U.S. airspace with critical safety notices. It could include items like taxiway lights being out at an airport, nearby parachute activity or a specific runway being closed for construction.