FBI probes 'terrorist' links in New Orleans truck-ramming that killed 15

A photo of New Orleans attack suspect Shamsud-Din Jabbar. – AFP

A US Army veteran with an Daesh flag and "hellbent" on carnage steered a pickup truck into a crowd of New Year revellers in New Orleans on Wednesday, killing at least 15 people and wounding dozens, officials said.

The FBI identified the attacker as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a 42-year-old US citizen from Texas. He appeared to have been a real estate agent working in Houston and had served as an IT specialist in the military.

Officials said they were searching for accomplices but gave few details.

Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick described Jabbar as a "terrorist," and the FBI said "a Daesh flag was located in the vehicle," using another name for the Islamic State jihadist group.

US President Joe Biden, describing the attack as "despicable," said Jabbar had posted videos online hours before "indicating that he was inspired by Daesh"

Biden also said that law enforcement agencies were probing any possible links between the attack and the explosion later on Wednesday of a Tesla Cybertruck outside a hotel owned by US President-elect Donald Trump in Las Vegas that killed one person, though he cautioned that none had been found so far.

Officials said a manhunt was underway, with FBI agent Alethea Duncan warning that authorities "do not believe that Jabbar was solely responsible."

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry said: "We're hunting some bad people down."

The FBI said it was conducting search warrants in New Orleans "and other states." Earlier, the bureau's field office in Houston said it was conducting activity "related" to the New Orleans attack.

Law enforcement vehicles and people stand near the area near the scene where a vehicle drove into a crowd during New Year's celebrations, in New Orleans, Louisiana, US, January 1, 2025. – Reuters

An FBI spokesman told AFP that 15 people had been killed in the attack, citing the New Orleans coroner's office.

Police said the incident began around 3:15 am (0915 GMT) near Bourbon Street in the heart of the French Quarter, packed with people celebrating the start of 2025.

The suspect drove a white Ford F-150 electric pickup into a group of pedestrians, then exited and was killed in a shootout with police -- two of whom were wounded. Two homemade bombs were found and neutralized, the FBI said.

"This man was trying to run over as many people as he possibly could," Kirkpatrick told reporters.

Driving at "very high speed" and in a "very intentional" manner, "he was hellbent on creating the carnage and the damage that he did," Kirkpatrick said.

The Pentagon said Jabbar had served in the Army as a human resources specialist and an IT specialist from 2007 to 2015, and then in the army reserve until 2020.

He deployed to Afghanistan from February 2009 until January 2010, an army spokesperson said.

Biden said that "thus far, there's nothing" linking the New Orleans attack with the Las Vegas explosion, which police described as an "isolated" incident.

The vehicles in the two incidents were both rented through the popular car-sharing app Turo. The sheriff in Las Vegas said that was a "coincidence... that we have to continue to look in to."

A spokesperson for the app, used by millions of people in the United States, said they were working with law enforcement.