Even before election, Trump, allies sue over claims that non-citizens might vote

Government faces challenge of accelerating IMF reforms
Donald Trump and his Republican allies are ratcheting up baseless claims that the November 5 US presidential election could be skewed by widespread voting by non-citizens in a series of lawsuits that democracy advocates say are meant to sow distrust.
At least eight lawsuits have been filed challenging voter registration procedures in four of the seven swing states expected to decide the election contest between Trump and his Democratic rival, Vice-President Kamala Harris.
Trump and his allies say the legal campaign, which includes a wide-ranging challenge to the citizenship status of voters in Arizona, is a defence of election integrity.
But their court filings offer little evidence of the phenomenon that independent studies show to be too rare to affect election results, legal experts said.
"The former president is trying to do what he's done the last three times he's run, and set up this 'If I win the election is valid and if I lose the election was rigged' narrative," said New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver, a Democrat. Apart from his more recent presidential bids, Trump briefly ran in 2000 for the Reform Party.
The Trump campaign referred a request for comment to a spokesperson for the Republican National Committee, who said, "We believe our lawsuits will stop non-citizen voting, which threatens American votes."
It is a felony offence for a non-citizen to vote in a federal election and independent studies have shown it rarely happens.
Backers of Trump's strategy say that even one illegally cast ballot is too many.
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, a Republican, told a congressional panel last week that non-citizen voting is a rarity but that enforcement is necessary to keep it that way. He said his office recently identified nearly 600 non-citizens from state voter rolls that contain about 8 million registrants in total.
"We found 135 this year that had voted. We found another 400 that were registered but hadn't yet voted. And this idea that it's already illegal? It's illegal to hijack airplanes, but we don't get rid of the TSA," LaRose said.
A study of Trump's false claims of widespread non-citizen voting in the 2016 presidential election showed only 30 incidents among 23.5 million ballots cast, accounting for 0.0001% of the vote, the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University said.
Federal law prohibits large-scale changes to voter rolls within 90 days of an election as well as purges that target particular class of voters, such as recently naturalised citizens, which the US Justice Department reminded states of in an advisory last week.
That fact, democracy advocates say, show that Trump and his allies' strategy in pursuing these suits is not to secure major changes in the electorate, but to lay the groundwork for contesting individual state results if he loses, both in the courts and by trying to persuade elected officials to take action.
"Lawsuits over non-citizens on voter registration rolls are meritless. But they're part of a weaponised public relations campaign to erode confidence in elections," said Dax Goldstein, senior counsel for the nonpartisan States United Democracy Center, which promotes election security and fairness.
While national opinion polls, including the Reuters/Ipsos poll, show Harris with a slight lead over Trump, the race is close in the seven most competitive states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
If a Harris win were to hang on just one or two states, a successful Trump challenge to a defeat in those states could be enough to reverse the election's outcome.
"Our elections are coming down to just dozens or hundreds of votes," said Republican Representative Anthony D'Esposito, who is seeking re-election this year in a toss-up New York district. "If one person that is not an American citizen has the ability to vote in our election, there is a serious problem."
The lawsuits, filed by the Trump campaign, the Republican National Committee, the allied America First Legal Foundation and Republican state attorneys general, primarily target state and county election processes, alleging that officials are failing to do enough to prevent non-citizens from registering or remaining on voter lists.
Rick Hasen, a law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, and an expert on election law, said that the lawyers bringing these cases have reason to use more careful language than Trump and his allies do in discussing them.
"The public messaging is aimed at trying to convince the Republican base that Democrats are trying to steal elections and there's a lot of fraud," Hasen said. "Once you get to court, you are subject to the rules of court, and I think you see lawyers being a lot more circumspect."
Government faces challenge of accelerating IMF reforms
Thailand reported three more deaths on Wednesday, taking the toll in the kingdom to 18, with a total of 537 fatalities now confirmed across the region
The FDA's breakthrough tag is given to certain medical devices that provide treatment or diagnosis of life-threatening conditions
Around 100 of these chemicals are considered to be of 'high concern' to human health, according to lead study author Geueke
Opinion poll shows Marxist-leaning Dissanayake leading
The government will build consensus and take all legal aspects into consideration before moving forward, says Information Minister Vaishnaw
She held a meeting at Windsor Castle with staff from the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood
Devices modified by Israel at production, Lebanon security sources say