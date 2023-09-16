UAE

Drug kingpin El Chapo's son extradited to US

US Attorney General Merrick Garland affirmed the same in a statement

By Reuters

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Published: Sat 16 Sep 2023, 7:55 AM

A son of drug kingpin El Chapo was extradited to the United States on Friday, US Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

"Today, as a result of United States and Mexico law enforcement cooperation, Ovidio Guzman Lopez, a leader of the Sinaloa Cartel was extradited to the United States," Garland said in a statement.

