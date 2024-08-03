Donald Trump agrees with Fox News to debate Kamala Harris on September 4

The 62-year-old was a household name in Britain for more than two decades, covering subjects like the death of Queen Elizabeth 2 and major elections
US Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has agreed with Fox News to a debate with Democratic U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Sept. 4, he said in a post on Truth Social late Friday.
"If for any reason Kamala is unwilling or unable to debate on that date, I have agreed with Fox to do a major Town Hall on the same September 4th evening," Trump also said in the post.
Donald Trump said on July 21 that he thinks Vice President Kamala Harris will be easier to defeat in November's election than Democratic President Joe Biden, who earlier in the day stepped aside as his party's candidate.
CNN said the Republican former president made the comments to the network shortly after Biden announced his decision. Trump also later attacked Biden on social media, saying that Biden was unfit to continue serving as president.
He also falsely suggested to the country's largest annual gathering of Black journalists on July 31 that his Democratic rival Kamala Harris had previously downplayed her Black heritage.
"She was always of Indian heritage, and she was only promoting Indian heritage. I didn't know she was Black, until a number of years ago, when she happened to turn Black, and now she wants to be known as Black," Trump said, drawing a smattering of jeers from an audience of about 1,000 people.
"So I don't know, is she Indian or is she Black? Trump continued. "But you know what, I respect either one, but she obviously doesn't, because she was Indian all the way, and then all of a sudden she made a turn, and she went - she became a Black person."
Hours after Trump's comments, Harris told members of the historically Black sorority Sigma Gamma Rho gathered in Houston that his remarks were "yet another reminder" of what the four years under the former president looked like.
Harris, who is of Indian and Jamaican heritage, has long self-identified as both Black and Asian. She is the first Black person and Asian American person to serve as vice president.
The 68-year-old would succeed Ismail Haniyeh, who was assassinated in Iran on Wednesday
Ismail al-Ghoul and Ramy El Rify were killed in the strike, said Qatar's flagship TV
It follows an announcement from Burundi on July 25 of three confirmed cases, while the Democratic Republic of Congo on July 20 reported more than 11,000 suspected cases including around 450 deaths
The latest exercise, held inside the Philippines' exclusive economic zone, included two vessels and was designed to enhance communication and operational coordination between the two navies
The Spanish stock exchange, which SIX operates, was also suffering data problems, but trading continued as normal
Scorching heat claimed more than 20 lives in a single day in Morocco, fanned wildfires in Greece and the Balkans, and strained athletes competing across France in the Summer Olympic Games
The ruling is a victory for Republican Texas officials and a blow to Biden's administration