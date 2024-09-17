Disputed elections becoming a global phenomenon: Report

In Venezuela, opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia contested the re-election of President Nicolas Maduro on July 28 — with Urrutia exiled in Spain since September 8. — AFP

Published: Tue 17 Sep 2024, 4:39 PM

Voter turnout is diminishing around the world and the results of elections are increasingly questioned, a report on the state of democracy said on Tuesday.

Between 2008 and 2023, global voter turnout fell by 10 percentage points, from 65.2 to 55.5 per cent, according to an annual report by Stockholm-based intergovernmental organisation International IDEA.

The problems that affect "young democracies" are also affecting "remarkably very old and consolidated democracies" in Europe and America, said Kevin Casas-Zamora, Secretary General of IDEA International.

Of the 173 countries covered by the think-tank, nearly half of them also show "a very severe decline in at least one absolutely crucial element of democracy", such as the ability to hold credible elections or freedom of the press, Casas-Zamora added.

In the United States, three indicators are down since 2015: credible elections, civil liberties and political equality, according to the report.

In addition, less than half the US population (47 per cent) believes that the 2020 elections were "free and fair", according to a study published by IDEA in April — before the July assassination attempt against US former president and presidential candidate Donald Trump.

In addition to polarisation, the United States also faces the challenge that much of its electorate does not consider the electoral processes and election results credible, Casas-Zamora noted, while resorting to political violence is seen as more legitimate.

On January 6, 2021, thousands of Donald Trump's supporters stormed the US Capitol, galvanised by Trump's refusal to recognise Joe Biden's victory.

According to Casas-Zamora, sowing doubts about "credible, robust electoral processes and results" is not confined to the United States.

When political leaders refuse to recognise the credibility of an election or take the initiative of challenging it in court, "it sends an important signal to voters", the report noted.

"In some cases, such signals convey legitimate concerns about an election; in others, they are cynical attempts to erode public faith in an opponent's victory," it said.

Between mid-2020 and mid-2024, the results of one in five elections were rejected by a losing candidate or party in the countries studied by IDEA, and opposition parties boycotted one in ten elections.

In Venezuela, opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia contested the re-election of President Nicolas Maduro on July 28 — with Urrutia exiled in Spain since September 8.