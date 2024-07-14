Discord identifies account that appears linked to Trump shooting suspect

Photo: AFP

Published: Sun 14 Jul 2024, 8:32 PM

Social media service Discord identified an account that appeared to be linked to the suspect who tried to assassinate former U.S. President Donald Trump, a company spokesperson told Reuters in a statement on Sunday.

The Discord statement described the account as "rarely utilized" and said the company had "found no evidence that it was used to plan this incident or discuss his political views."

