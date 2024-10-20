Celebs lend support to Kamala Harris during US presidential election campaigns

Usher moves onstage during a campaign event for Democratic presidential nominee and US Vice President Kamala Harris in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday. REUTERS

US Vice-President Kamala Harris who is running for the post of President in the upcoming US elections has recieved resounding support from America's leading music industry pop stars during her presidential campaign rallies.

In the final weeks before November's presidential election, two of the Democratic nominee's events were headlined by prominent musicians from the American music industry.

Al Jazeera noted that at Harris's first stop, in Detroit, Michigan, the singer and rapper Lizzo warmed up the crowd with a passionate on-stage endorsement.

"I already voted early and I voted for Harris," the musician, a Detroit native, told the crowd.

Michigan is one of about seven key swing states in the presidential race, which could tilt either towards the Democrat or her Republican rival, former President Donald Trump.

Later in the day, Harris visited state of Georgia, another prominent state for the US Elections. In Georgia, musician Usher, sang with the crowd before starting his speech.

"It's really great to be home. I'm here, home, for my Past Present Future Tour but took a quick break from that to come here, share a few words with you about the significance of this moment," he said.

"I feel that this is a momentous opportunity for each and every one of us. It's just 17 days away from a very important election, as we all know, and we have the opportunity to choose a new generation of leadership for our country."

Al Jazeera noted that Harris's visit to Michigan on Saturday coincided with the first day of in-person early voting in Detroit. Michigan's online "voting dashboard" indicated that, by Saturday morning, more than 1 million mail-in ballots had been received.

It was one of several strong showings across the country, indicating a possible surge in voter enthusiasm. States like North Carolina and Georgia have notched records for early-voting turnout this week, according to officials. The chief operating officer for Georgia's secretary of state, Gabriel Sterling, posted on social media that turnout continues to be high. Georgia's first day of early voting was October 15. "Congratulations to the counties and especially our great Georgia voters. Y'all have broken another RECORD. Biggest turnout ever for a General Election Saturday," Sterling wrote. "Georgia started early voting, broke historic records. North Carolina started early voting, broke historic records in North Carolina. Now, who is the capital of producing records?" Harris told supporters in Detroit, with a winking reference to the city's music industry. "So we are going to break some records here in Detroit today." During her campaign in Michigan, Harris also took the opportunity to repeat her call for a ceasefire in Gaza. She told media, "This creates an opening that I believe we must take full advantage of -- to dedicate ourselves to ending this war and bringing the hostages home," She added that Middle East policy has long been a difficult issue for the US. "It has never been easy," Harris said. "But that doesn't mean we give up." US singer Lizzo talks with attendees as she attends a campaign event with Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris at Western International High School in Detroit, Michigan, on Saturday. AFP

Al Jazeera noted that analysts have observed in general that the Democratic Party has been more successful in rallying star power to its cause this election cycle. Harris not only enjoys the endorsement of figures like Lizzo and Usher, but celebrities like Taylor Swift, Oprah and George Clooney have also announced their support for her since she became the presidential candidate in July.The US goes into elections in less than two weeks with former US President Donald Trump running for a second term and Vice-President Kamala Harris for her first term to the White House.