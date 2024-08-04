Canadian firefighter dies battling blaze in Alberta

Of the some 489,000 heat-related deaths recorded each year by the WHO between 2000 and 2019, the European region accounts for 36 per cent or on average 176,040 deaths
A 24-year-old firefighter was killed by a falling tree while battling a forest blaze northeast of Jasper in the Western Canadian province of Alberta on Saturday, the police said in a statement.
The deceased was a resident of Calgary and based out of the Rocky Mountain House Fire Base, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said.
The RCMP said it was notified of a serious injury sustained on Saturday by an Alberta Wildland fire employee who was extracted from the scene.
Nearly a third of Jasper's structures were destroyed when a massive wildfire, with flames burning 100 metres high, hit the popular Alberta tourist town in late July. There are currently 120 active wildfires in the province.
"Heartbroken by the news that a firefighter has lost his life while battling the wildfires in Jasper," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a social media post on X, adding "his loss is deeply felt".
Alberta's Minister of Forestry and Parks Todd Loewen also expressed his condolences.
10 prisoners, including two minors, had been moved to Russia, 13 to Germany and three to the United States
The British Medical Association said that 98 per cent of more than 8,500 general practitioners had voted in favour of collective action because of a row over funding
Tourist parties are now capped at 25 people and guides barred from using loudspeakers to help the flow of pedestrians and make it more peaceful for residents
Farmers in 55 regions of the country have begun harvesting the new crop, and the pace of harvesting is twice as fast as last year, says Deputy Prime Minister Patrushev
They demand subsidised fuel, free education; police fire tear gas at protesters in Abuja
Sterilisation techniques have been used in other parts of the world but the Valencia government-funded lab, using its experience with fruit flies, is pioneering their use on tiger mosquitoes
The debilitating condition, which robs people of their memories and cognitive abilities, currently affects more than 55 million people across the world