Canada demands Meta lift ban on news for sharing of information as wildfires take over the country

Published: Fri 18 Aug 2023, 9:19 PM Last updated: Fri 18 Aug 2023, 9:20 PM

A Canadian government minister on Friday demanded that Meta lift a ban on Canadian news from its platforms to allow people to share information about major forest fires in the west of the country.

Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez told a briefing that the ban was 'unacceptable'.

Meta started blocking news on its Facebook and Instagram platforms for all users in Canada earlier this month in response to a law requiring internet giants to pay for news articles.

