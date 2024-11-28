Bomb threats target Trump nominees, says FBI

This combination of file pictures shows (L-R, top to bottom) Elise Stefanik; John Ratcliffe; Lee Zeldin and Pete Hegseth.The FBI said on Wednesday that Trump nominees Stefanik, Zeldin, Ratcliffe and Hegseth received threats, including bomb alerts. AFP

Several members of Donald Trump's incoming US administration have received threats, including bomb alerts, the FBI said on Wednesday, with one nominee reporting a pipe-bomb scare sent with a pro-Palestinian message.

The President-elect's picks for UN ambassador and head of the Environmental Protection Agency, as well as his former choice to be US attorney general, said they were among those who had received the threats.

"The FBI is aware of numerous bomb threats and swatting incidents targeting incoming administration nominees and appointees, and we are working with our law enforcement partners," the agency said in a statement.

Swatting refers to a practice in which police are summoned urgently to someone's house under false pretences. Such hoax calls are common in the United States and have seen numerous senior political figures targeted in recent years.

Karoline Leavitt, a spokeswoman for Trump's transition team, said that several appointees and nominees "were targeted in violent, unAmerican threats to their lives and those who live with them."

Outgoing President Joe Biden "has been briefed" on the threats, the White House said.

"The White House is in touch with federal law enforcement and the President-elect's team, and continues to monitor the situation closely," a spokesperson said in a statement.

"The president and the administration unequivocally condemn threats of political violence."

Biden has vowed a smooth and peaceful presidential transition — in contrast to when Trump riled a mob that attacked the US Capitol in January 2021 with false claims of election fraud.

Elise Stefanik, a Trump loyalist congresswoman tapped to be UN ambassador, said her residence in New York was targeted in a bomb threat.

She said in a statement that she, her husband, and small son were driving home from Washington for the Thanksgiving holiday when they learned of the threat.

Lee Zeldin, Trump's pick to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, said his home was targeted with a pipe bomb threat sent with a "pro-Palestinian themed message."

The former congressman from New York said he and his family were not home at the time.

Matt Gaetz, who dropped out as Trump's pick to be attorney general after facing opposition over sexual misconduct allegations, reposted Zeldin's message on X and said: "Same."