Boeing Starliner's first astronaut crew welcomed aboard space station

The children's parents are yet to be identified, and London's Metropolitan Police is working to trace their identities
Boeing's new Starliner capsule and an inaugural two-member NASA crew safely docked with the International Space Station on Thursday, meeting a key test in proving the vessel's flight-worthiness, Reuters reported.
The rendezvous was achieved despite an earlier loss of several guidance-control jet thrusters, some of them due to a helium propulsion leak, which NASA and Boeing said should not compromise the mission.
The CST-100 Starliner, with veteran astronauts Barry "Butch" Wilmore and Sunita "Suni" Williams aboard, arrived at the orbiting platform after a flight of nearly 27 hours following its launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
The reusable, gumdrop-shaped capsule, dubbed "Calypso" by its crew, was lofted into space on Wednesday atop an Atlas V rocket furnished and flown by Boeing-Lockheed Martin's United Launch Alliance joint venture.
A virtual meeting was held to discuss the proposal alongside U.S-Qatari-Egyptian mediating efforts
Decision could woo right-leaning votes from Conservatives; Sunak faces heavy defeat in July 4 vote, polls show
Advisory follows increase in the incidents of Indian nationals falling victim to international crime syndicates active in the Myawaddy region on the Myanmar-Thailand border
Biden on Friday presented what he labelled an Israeli three-phase plan that would end the conflict
Slovenian lawmakers had been scheduled to vote Tuesday
Eruptions on Mount Kanlaon on the central island of Negros prompting warnings for nearby residents to wear facemasks due to the threat of falling ash
Khan, 71, was sentenced to 10 years in prison by a lower court on charges of making public a classified cable sent to Islamabad by Pakistan's ambassador in Washington in 2022