Bird flu virus detected in Oklahoma dairy herd

A truck drops feed for Wagyu cattle at Grasslands Wagyu ranch near Blanchard, Oklahoma, US. REUTERS

Published: Mon 15 Jul 2024, 6:34 PM

Oklahoma has detected bird flu in a herd of dairy cattle, the state's agriculture department said on Friday, making it the 13th US state to find the virus.

The positive sample of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) was collected by a farm in April and recently submitted to the US Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) for testing. The herd has fully recovered and the farm has not reported any other cases of HPAI, the department said.

"The commercial milk supply remains safe due to both federal animal health requirements and pasteurisation," the department said.

The US confirmed the first case in a dairy herd on March 25 and a dairy worker in Texas tested positive on April 1, raising concerns about the virus' spread among animals and humans.