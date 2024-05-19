Biden tells students he backs 'non-violent protest' amid Gaza war

A Morehouse College graduate with his back turned holds a Palestinian flag while U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a commencement ceremony in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., May 19, 2024. Reuters

Published: Sun 19 May 2024, 7:24 PM

US President Joe Biden told students that he would listen to "non-violent" protests, after demonstrations over Israel's war in Gaza roiled US campuses in recent weeks.

"I support peaceful non-violent protest. Your voices should be heard, and I promise you I hear them," Biden told a graduation ceremony at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, which went ahead without disruption.