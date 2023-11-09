UAE

Biden says 'no possibility' of Gaza ceasefire

'None. No possibility,' Biden told reporters as he left the White House for a trip to Illinois

By AFP

Photo: AP
Photo: AP

Published: Thu 9 Nov 2023, 7:48 PM

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday there was currently "no possibility" of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

"None. No possibility," Biden told reporters as he left the White House for a trip to Illinois when asked about the chances of a ceasefire.

