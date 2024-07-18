Biden cancels additional $1.2 billion in student debt

US President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Madison Area Technical College in Madison, Wisconsin, in April this year. AFP File

Published: Thu 18 Jul 2024, 2:35 PM

US President Joe Biden on Thursday cancelled another $1.2 billion in student debt for 35,000 borrowers, bringing the total number of people to benefit from his debt relief push to 4.76 million, despite Republican opposition.

Republicans have called the Democratic president's student loan forgiveness approach an overreach of authority and an unfair benefit to college-educated borrowers while others received no such relief.