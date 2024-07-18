Biden cancels additional $1.2 billion in student debt

The exchange was mediated by the United Arab Emirates, says Ukrainian President Zelensky
US President Joe Biden on Thursday cancelled another $1.2 billion in student debt for 35,000 borrowers, bringing the total number of people to benefit from his debt relief push to 4.76 million, despite Republican opposition.
Republicans have called the Democratic president's student loan forgiveness approach an overreach of authority and an unfair benefit to college-educated borrowers while others received no such relief.
Each of the beneficiaries under the plan will receive $35,000 in debt cancellation, the White House said in a statement.
Biden, keen to shore up waning support among young people ahead of the November presidential election, had pledged last year to find other avenues for tackling debt relief after the Supreme Court had blocked his broader plan to cancel $430 billion in student loan debt.
In May, Biden cancelled $7.7 billion in student debt for 160,000 borrowers.
Our government is finalising a new law that will compel companies to ensure more than half of their workforce is made up of applicants who speak Kannada, says Karnataka CM
Many Republican Party faithful will see him as the newly anointed inheritor of Trump's Make America Great Again movement
The experimental once-daily pill CT-996 resulted in a placebo-adjusted average weight loss of 6.1 per cent within four weeks in obese patients without diabetes, according to Roche
There had at least been dialogue between Moscow and Washington which was probably a positive thing in itself, says Kremlin spokesman Peskov
Climate change could make such super-hot summers more frequent events, says Belgrade-based meteorologist Djurdjevic
The UNESCO classification means the village can get technical, legal, and monetary assistance to preserve sites deemed in danger
Positive real yields, low rupee volumes, a supportive macroeconomic backdrop are some key factors that make the bonds attractive