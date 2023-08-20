At least 13 killed, 5 injured as bus crashes in Peru

For three years, nearly every Chinese city was under various forms of lockdown, with as many as 370 million people isolated in their homes at the policy’s peak
At least 13 people died and another five were seriously injured when a bus travelling through Peru's mountainous Andes plunged off the road on Saturday, authorities said.
The crash occurred in the morning after the bus, which was carrying around 50 people, departed from the Andean town of Vilcashuaman en route to capital Lima.
Near the town of Huancavelica, in the southeast, the vehicle overturned and fell 200 metres (656 feet).
"We are reporting thirteen dead and five seriously injured after a bus crashed and fell into a precipice on the Los Libertadores highway," an officer from the Huaytara district police station in Huancavelica told AFP.
The injured were transferred to a hospital in the city of Pisco.
"The bodies are scattered. The firefighters and police are carrying out the rescue operation," Huaytara health chief Alvino Rojas told state broadcaster TVPeru.
Accidents frequently occur along Peruvian highways due to speeding, poor road conditions, lack of signage and poor enforcement of traffic rules.
The World Health Organization estimated 4,414 road fatalities in Peru in 2019, or 13.6 per 100,000 inhabitants.
ALSO READ:
For three years, nearly every Chinese city was under various forms of lockdown, with as many as 370 million people isolated in their homes at the policy’s peak
An unspecified number of people were injured in the tragedy
The OpenAI saga serves as a cautionary tale of how whimsical board decisions can turn companies into battlegrounds
Reports said as many as 500 of OpenAI's 770 employees signed the letter threatening to leave the company
Scientists warn that warming of these levels could render vast swathes of the planet essentially uninhabitable for humans
Even amid the horrors of the latest Israel-Hamas war, talk of an eventual two-state solution remains alive and has actually grown louder
The Sony HT-S2000 soundbar provides crystal-clear dialogues, a 3-D soundstage and balanced bass that even T-Rex would approve
Around 345 million people are facing acute levels of food insecurity this year – more than double the number in 2020