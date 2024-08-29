Apple in talks to join OpenAI funding round, WSJ reports

Court finds Rodolfo Sancho's son Daniel guilty of the premeditated murder of plastic surgeon Arteaga
Apple is in talks to invest in OpenAI as part of a new fundraising round that would value the ChatGPT maker above $100 billion, Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The news comes a day after the Journal reported that venture-capital firm Thrive Capital would invest around $1 billion in OpenAI, leading the funding round.
OpenAI-backer Microsoft is also expected to invest in the firm, the report said.
However, details on how much Apple or Microsoft will invest is yet to be learned, the report added.
Apple and OpenAI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
