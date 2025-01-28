119,000 poultry culled after new strain of bird flu confirmed in US

Shoppers look at eggs for sale at a grocery store in Glendale, California, on January 6, 2025. Bird flu, a disrupted supply chain and other factors have contributed to a sharp increase in egg prices in California. — AFP

A new strain of bird flu has been confirmed at a duck farm in California, the first time the variant has been discovered in poultry in the United States, an international agency said.

A report by the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH), which AFP saw on Tuesday, said "highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N9" had been confirmed in a commercial duck premise in Merced County, California.

"This is the first confirmed case of HPAI H5N9 in poultry in the United States," said Paris-based WOAH, which monitors animal diseases worldwide.

It said the outbreak, whose origin was unknown, was confirmed on January 13 and all 119,000 poultry at the farm in question had been culled.

The H5N1 strain of bird flu, which is widespread among animals in the United States, was also registered at the farm.

US animal health officials were conducting "comprehensive epidemiological investigations" and had increased surveillance in response to the outbreak, the WOAH said.

The emergence of the new strain of bird flu in the United States comes at a time when President Donald Trump has decided to withdraw the country from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The US is the largest donor to the United Nations health agency, which coordinates the worldwide response to health emergencies.

Health experts have been sounding the alarm about the potential pandemic threat to humans posed by bird flu, which has been showing signs of mutating as it spreads among cows and infects people in the United States.