Twelve children killed in South African school minibus crash

Visitors are welcomed at Hell's Museum — the main attraction at the Haw Par Villa park — to a kitschy, air-conditioned hell on Earth
Twelve children were killed in South Africa early on Wednesday when a minibus taking them to school near Johannesburg overturned and caught fire after being hit by another vehicle, the government said.
The driver of the minibus was also killed and seven other children were rushed to hospital, the Gauteng provincial government said in a statement.
It could not immediately give the ages of the children.
Television images showed that the minibus was totally destroyed by the fire in the early morning crash in Merafong, more than 70km west of the city.
The statement said "a private scholar transport minibus was involved in a tragic accident in the Kokosi-Wedela area in Merafong, claiming the lives of the 12 learners and their driver.
"Additionally, seven other learners have been rushed to a medical facility for urgent medical attention."
"I am profoundly saddened by this tragic event. The loss of our children is a devastating blow to our community, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased and injured learners," Gauteng Education Minister Matome Chiloane said in the statement.
South Africa has one of the most developed road networks on the continent but also has one of the worst road safety records.
Visitors are welcomed at Hell's Museum — the main attraction at the Haw Par Villa park — to a kitschy, air-conditioned hell on Earth
He's got an ego and he doesn't want to quit, says Trump in his first interview since Biden's dismal performance in their presidential debate
He has launched a media and campaign blitz to counter growing concerns about his age
The continuous glucose monitor, a wearable sensor, takes readings of blood sugar levels every five minutes and is paired with an AI app
Repeated displacement makes medical care almost impossible
The Palestinian Red Crescent said all of its medical clinics were out of service in the city due to evacuation orders
It is the second time in recent months that a Boeing plane operated by United Airlines lost a wheel after taking off
The peso is expected to be volatile ahead of the US election as traders use it to hedge or to double down on the probability of Biden being reelected