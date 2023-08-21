TikTok, Telegram banned in Somalia over 'horrific' content, misinformation

Some 240 people – ranging from infants to the elderly – were taken captive during the October 7 attack
Somalia has banned TikTok, messaging app Telegram and online-betting website 1XBet to limit the spread of indecent content and propaganda, its communications minister said.
"The minister of communications orders internet companies to stop the aforementioned applications, which terrorists and immoral groups use to spread constant horrific images and misinformation to the public," the minister, Jama Hassan Khalif, said in a statement late on Sunday.
Members of insurgent group al Shabaab often post about their activities on TikTok and Telegram.
The decision comes days after Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said a military offensive against al Shabaab aims to eliminate the al Qaeda-linked group in the next five months.
TikTok, Telegram and 1XBet did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.
The order gave internet service providers until August 24 to comply.
1XBet is popular in Somalia for betting, especially on soccer matches.
TikTok has been threatened with bans in the United States over its alleged ties to the Chinese government. The state of Montana became the first to ban the app in May.
ALSO READ:
Some 240 people – ranging from infants to the elderly – were taken captive during the October 7 attack
India's anti-terror agency filed a case against Pannun on Monday stating that he warned Air India passengers in videos saying that their lives were in danger
A major achievement of her work is correcting some misconceptions about women participation in the US labour force, which have long been taken for granted
He was speaking at the opening of a virtual summit of G20 nations, of which India holds the presidency before Brazil takes over next month
There is no way to achieve security and stability in Palestine except through the implementation of international decisions related to the two-state solution, Mohammed bin Salman said
The Central Mediterranean sea crossing from North Africa to Italy or Malta is one of the world's most dangerous migration routes
For three years, nearly every Chinese city was under various forms of lockdown, with as many as 370 million people isolated in their homes at the policy’s peak
An unspecified number of people were injured in the tragedy