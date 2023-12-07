Seychelles declares state of emergency after explosion, flooding

‘Doing nothing’, ‘staying idle’ and ‘whiling away time’ have become old-fangled ideas in a world where ‘savings’ and ‘retirement funds’ are getting wiped out by inflation and rising standards of living
Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan declared a state of emergency on Thursday after a blast at an explosives depot and heavy rains damaged an industrial zone and surrounding areas.
"Everyone is being asked to stay at home. All schools will be closed. Only workers in the essential services and persons travelling will be allowed free movement," Ramkalwan's office said in a statement.
The explosion had caused "massive damage" to the Providence Industrial Zone and surrounding areas on the main island of Mahe, the statement said, while flooding due to rains had resulted in "major destruction".
The statement gave no further details.
The Seychelles is made up of 115 islands and is the least populous country in Africa with about 100,000 people.
