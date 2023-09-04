UAE

Niger reopens airspace after coup: transport ministry

Niger's junta previously closed all flights after they seized power in a coup

By Reuters

Published: Mon 4 Sep 2023, 2:57 PM

Niger's military leaders have reopened the country's airspace to all flights after closing it on August 6.

This had come after they seized power in a coup, a transport ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

