Niger President Mohamed Bazoum 'detained by guards'; residence, offices sealed off

Niger President Mohamed Bazoum is being detained by members of the Presidential Guard, who have been given an "ultimatum" by the army, a source close to Bazoum said on Wednesday.
Disgruntled members of the guard sealed off access to the president's residence and offices, and after talks broke down "refused to release the president," the source said, adding: "The army has given them an ultimatum."
A statement released by the presidency, however, assured that Bazoum and his family were well. It added that the army was ready to attack the guards if they did not come to their sense.
Bazoum was democratically elected in 2021, taking the helm of one of Africa's poorest and most coup-prone countries.
(With inputs from Reuters)
