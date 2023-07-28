Niger coup: General appears on state TV as 'president' of transitional council that seized power

Various factions of the country's military wrangled for power on Friday, two days after members of the presidential guard staged a coup

Niger's General Abdourahamane Tiani appeared on state TV on Friday as "president" of a transitional council.

Various factions of Niger’s military wrangled for power on Friday, an analyst and a Western military official said, two days after members of the presidential guard staged a coup, setting off political chaos that could set back the country’s fight against jihadists and increase Russia’s influence in West Africa.

The announcement on the state TV comes after "negotiations" among military factions amidst the tensions, according to sources.

Efforts at mediation were unclear. A delegation from neighbouring Nigeria left shortly after arriving, and the president of Benin, nominated as a mediator by a regional body, had not arrived.

Speaking in Papua New Guinea earlier today, French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the coup as “completely illegitimate and profoundly dangerous for the Nigeriens, Niger and the whole region.” He said that he had spoken repeatedly with President Mohamed Bazoum, and that the detained leader is in good health.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna told French media that there was still time to end what she described as an “attempted coup.”

“If you are hearing me speak of an attempted coup, that’s because we do not regard things as definitive,” French media quoted Colonna as saying. She also spoke of “possible exits if those responsible for this attempt hear the message from the international community.”

Niger is seen as the last partner in the West’s efforts to battle jihadists linked to Al Qaeda and Daesh in Africa’s Sahel region, where Russia and the west have been vying for influence in the fight against extremism. France, which ruled Niger as a colony until 1960, has 1,500 soldiers in the country, who conduct joint operations with the Nigeriens.

On Thursday, several hundred people gathered in the capital, Niamey, and chanted support for the Russian private military group Wagner while waving Russian flags. Later, they burned cars and ransacked the headquarters of the president's political party. “We’re fed up,” said Omar Issaka, one of the protestors.

“We are tired of being targeted by the men in the bush ... Down with the French people. We’re going to collaborate with Russia now,” he said.

The mutinous soldiers have not announced a leader and President Mohamed Bazoum, who was elected two years ago in Niger’s first peaceful, democratic transfer of power since its independence from France in 1960, has not resigned.

Some of the last public communications from the government included a defiant tweet by the president Thursday declaring that democracy would prevail and a call by the Foreign Minister Hassoumi Massoudou, on media outlet France 24, for Nigeriens to stand against the mutiny.

Someone close to the president who is not authorised to speak about the situation, told The Associated Press that Bazoum has no intention of resigning and talks were ongoing.

However, it's unclear who's involved in these dialogues, the nature of the discussions, or how they're proceeding.

Earlier this week, The Economic Community of West African States said it was sending Benin President Patrice Talon to lead mediation efforts, but as of Friday, Talon was not in the country. During their first address to the nation on Wednesday night, the mutineers urged “external partners” not to interfere.

Analysts say the coup threatens to starkly reshape the international community’s engagement with the Sahel region.

On Thursday, US Vice-President Kamala Harris, said the country's “substantial cooperation with the Government of Niger is contingent on Niger’s continued commitment to democratic standards".

Niger could lose millions of dollars in military aid and assistance, which the US and European countries have recently poured in an attempt to help in the fight against Islamic extremism.

The US in early 2021 said it had provided Niger with more than $500 million in military assistance and training programs since 2012, one of the largest such support programs in sub-Saharan Africa. The European Union earlier this year launched a 27 million-euro ($30 million) military training mission in Niger.

The US has more than 1,000 service personnel in the country. France has 1,500 soldiers, which conduct joint operations with the Nigeriens.

