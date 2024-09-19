Mpox vaccines administered in Rwanda, first in Africa

Photo: Reuters

Published: Thu 19 Sep 2024, 8:22 PM

Mpox vaccines have been administered in Africa for the first time, with several hundred high-risk individuals vaccinated in Rwanda, the African Union's disease control centre said Thursday.

The first 300 doses were administered on Tuesday near the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo, a spokesperson for the AU's Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) told AFP.

The DRC has been the worst-affected country, with nearly 22,000 cases and more than 700 deaths linked to the virus between January and August.

On a call with reporters, Africa CDC director general Jean Kaseya said vaccinations would start in the DRC in "the first week of October".

Mpox, previously known as monkeypox, is caused by a virus transmitted to humans by infected animals that can also be passed from human to human through close physical contact.

Deadly in some cases, it causes fever, muscular aches and large boil-like lesions on the skin.

The World Health Organisation last week prequalified an mpox vaccine, MVA-BN, for the first time, paving the way for the United Nations and other international agencies to procure them.

The Africa CDC says there has been a total of 29,152 cases and 738 deaths across 15 countries on the continent.

"Mpox is not under control," said Kaseya.

According to the WHO prequalification, the vaccine can be administered to people over the age of 18 as a two-dose injection given four weeks apart.

With most mpox cases and deaths in the DRC in children, the WHO stressed the vaccine could be used "off-label" in infants, children and adolescents, as well as in pregnant and immunocompromised people.