Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Ethiopia at a shallow depth

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck Ethiopia, east of the capital Addis Ababa, early on Saturday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was shallow, at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), GFZ said.

The area has been shaken by a multitude of minor quakes since a nearby volcano began showing signs of imminent eruption at the start of the year.

On January 3, Fana Broadcasting, citing a regional administrator in Afar, reported that authorities had evacuated residents out of the affected area, which is roughly 165 km (102 miles) from the capital Addis Ababa.