Huthis claim attack on cargo ship in Gulf of Aden

Huthis rebel group's new drone model dubbed "Yafa", flying at un undisclosed location in Yemen. A drone claimed by Yemen's Huthi rebels penetrated Israel's vaunted air defences and killed a civilian in a Tel Aviv apartment building near a US embassy annexe on July 19. AFP

Published: Sun 4 Aug 2024, 10:03 PM

Yemen's Huthi rebels on Sunday claimed a strike on a cargo ship in the Gulf of Aden in the first such attack since Israel struck the rebel-controlled Hodeida port last month.

"The naval and missile units in the Yemeni armed forces carried out a joint military operation in which they targeted the ship Groton in the Gulf of Aden with several ballistic missiles," said Huthi spokesman Yahya Saree in a statement.

The vessel was targeted "because the company that owns the ship decided to violate the ban on entry to ports of occupied Palestine", he added.

British maritime security agency UKMTO and maritime security firm Ambrey said the Liberian-flagged Groton was struck twice by missiles near the coast of Aden.

The second hit caused "minor damage", the United Kingdom Maritime trade Operations run by the British navy said in a statement.

"All of the ship's crew are safe (no injuries were reported). It was reported that the ship was rerouted to a nearby port," it added.

Also reporting two strikes, Ambrey said "one of them may have caused a fire to break out on board" but no injuries among the ship's crew.

It is the first attack claimed by the Huthis since Israel carried out strikes on Hodeida on July 20, which came in response to a drone strike by the Yemeni rebels which killed one person in Tel Aviv.