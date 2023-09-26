UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Heavy rains, flooding kill 8 in South Africa's Cape Town

Local media reported that electrocutions were caused by illegal electricity connections

By AFP

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Published: Tue 26 Sep 2023, 3:00 PM

Authorities in Cape Town said on Tuesday that eight people, including four children, had died by electrocution after the South African city was lashed by torrential rains that triggered floods.

The deaths occurred in two informal settlements on the outskirts of the southern port city, according to its disaster risk management unit.

"Unfortunately, the Disaster Operations Centre has had confirmation of eight fatalities caused by electrocution," city authorities said.

Local media reported the electrocutions were caused by illegal electricity connections.

Many in the affected areas live in makeshift homes built with corrugated iron sheets and other rudimentary materials.

Cape Town has been battered by heavy rains over the past couple of days.

An assessment of the damage was still ongoing but almost 1,000 structures were impacted by flooding, and scores of people evacuated, the city said.

ALSO READ:


More news from World