Former opposition parties get 12 ministries in S Africa's new govt

Cyril Ramaphosa interacts with a group on the day of his inauguration ceremony for his second term as South African President, in Pretoria, South Africa, on June 19. Reuters File Photo

Published: Mon 1 Jul 2024, 3:30 PM

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his new government on Sunday with the former opposition parties getting 12 out of 32 portfolios after the ruling ANC lost its outright parliamentary majority.

The African National Congress (ANC), which has governed the country since the advent of democracy in 1994, kept 20 out of 32 cabinet positions. They included key ministries such as foreign affairs, finance, defence, justice and police.

A statement from the party welcomed the President's announcement as "an important step forward and a testament to the resilience of our democracy".

The largest coalition partner, the Democratic Alliance (DA), will hold six portfolios including home affairs, environment and public works. DA leader John Steenhuisen, 48, was appointed Minister of Agriculture.

A statement from the party hailed a "new era in South Africa's democratic journey" where they would have "zero tolerance for corruption".

The Zulu nationalist Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), anti-immigration party Patriotic Alliance and right-wing Afrikaans party Freedom-Front Plus and other smaller parties got six cabinet places between them.

They included responsibility for land reform, correctional services, sports, tourism and public service.

"The establishment of the Government of National Unity in its current form is unprecedented in the history of our democracy," said 71-year-old Ramaphosa, speaking from Pretoria in a televised speech.

He was re-elected for a second full term last week, to lead what his humbled ANC calls a government of national unity (GNU), having lost its outright majority in the May 29 general election.

"The incoming government will prioritise rapid, inclusive and sustainable economic growth and a creation of a more just society by tackling poverty and inequality as well as unemployment," he said.

He had to "ensure all the parties are able to participate meaningfully in the national executive as well as various parliamentary positions", he added.

The only other time South Africa has opted for a national unity government was at the end of apartheid. That was when Nelson Mandela and FW de Klerk, the former leader of the government, oversaw the transition to democracy as executive deputy presidents.

The ANC's fall from grace came against a backdrop of high violent crime rates, a lacklustre economy and a crippling energy crisis.