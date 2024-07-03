Egypt overhauls cabinet as economic pressures, power cuts persist

A look at what Britons feel about the party they support and their leaders days before the country goes to the polls
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi swore in a reshuffled cabinet on Wednesday that includes new finance and foreign ministers in a government facing challenges including the Gaza war on its border, economic woes and persistent power cuts.
When the resignation of the previous cabinet was announced a month ago, Sisi reappointed Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and said his new government should focus on lowering inflation and regulating markets as well as boosting investment.
Sworn in as the new finance minister was Ahmed Kouchouk, formerly deputy finance minister and facing perhaps the biggest challenge in managing a stumbling economy and a debt burden that has soared in recent years.
Egypt's sovereign dollar bonds rallied on Wednesday, with the longer-dated maturities gaining the most. The 2047 maturity rose by 1.96 cents to trade at 75.16 cents on the dollar by 1124 GMT.
At the foreign ministry, Egypt's ambassador to the European Union, Badr Abdelatty, replaces Sameh Shoukry, a veteran who has steered Egypt's diplomatic efforts to contain the impact of the war in Gaza.
Karim Badawi was appointed petroleum minister, Mahmoud Esmat electricity minister and General Abdel Majeed Saqr defence minister.
SUBSIDY REFORM
Ministers in Egypt have limited decision-making authority, with real power residing with the presidency, military and security services.
Rania Al Mashat, former minister of international cooperation, was re-appointed minister for planning, economic development and international cooperation.
Sherif Farouk, chairman of Egypt Post, takes over at the supply ministry, which manages wheat purchases. Egypt is one of the world's biggest wheat importers.
Farouk will also be tasked with overseeing a sprawling food subsidy programme that feeds more than 60 million people and that the government has signalled it will reform.
As Egypt tried to manage a chronic foreign exchange shortage and high inflation over the past two years, there had been speculation that Madbouly himself could be replaced.
Earlier this year, the country signed a record investment agreement with the United Arab Emirates and international funding deals including an expanded loan programme with the IMF. On Tuesday, another investment deal was announced for a high-end development on the Mediterranean coast.
A look at what Britons feel about the party they support and their leaders days before the country goes to the polls
The leader started the penultimate day of campaigning before Thursday's vote in a vast Ocado warehouse in Luton, watching robots pick items for delivery
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is proposing a rule to protect workers, that if finalised, would be the first-ever US safety standard on the matter
95 per cent of donations pledged were under $200, a point the campaign underscored to portray broad support from average Americans instead of over-reliance on high-dollar, wealthy donors
Around a third of food produced for human consumption gets lost or wasted globally, according to the Food and Agriculture Organisation
The country is regularly exposed to tremors as it is located on the Pacific belt known as the Ring of Fire
He dreams of delivering the first-ever medal for the Palestinians when he competes in Paris
The Men in Blue have been stuck in Barbados for the past few days