Death toll from landslide at Uganda garbage dump rises to 13

A Red Cross officer runs for help following a landfill collapse in Kampala on Saturday. AFP

Published: Sun 11 Aug 2024, 2:35 PM

The death toll from a landslide at a vast garbage dump in Uganda's capital Kampala has risen to 13, police said on Sunday, as rescue personnel continued to dig for survivors.

After torrential rain in recent weeks a chunk of garbage from the city's only landfill site broke off late on Friday, crushing and burying homes on the edge of the site as residents slept.

On Saturday, the Kampala Capital City Authority had put the death toll at eight.

"The latest we have is 13 dead, but rescue services are continuing," said police spokesperson Patrick Onyango.

At least 14 people have been rescued so far, he said, adding that more could still be trapped but the number is unknown.

Tents have been set up nearby for those displaced by the landslide, Uganda Red Cross said.

The landfill site, known as Kiteezi, has served as Kampala's sole garbage dump for decades and had turned into a big hill. Residents have long complained of hazardous waste polluting the environment and posing a danger to residents.