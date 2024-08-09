At least 20 killed as boat explodes on Nigeria river

The youth-led nationwide protests began peacefully in June before turning violent, and more than 50 people have been killed
At least 20 people were killed when a wooden boat caught fire and exploded on a river in Nigeria's coastal state of Bayelsa on Wednesday, Reuters reported citing a police spokesperson.
The boat was carrying traders taking goods to coastal communities, Bayelsa police spokesperson Musa Muhammed said on Thursday.
At least 200 people were reported killed in boat accidents in Nigeria last year, with authorities regularly blaming overcrowding and poor maintenance.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
In October 2022, a boat accident in Nigeria’s southeastern state of Anambra claimed the lives of at least 76 people.
Anambra was among 29 of Nigeria’s 36 states to have experienced heavy flooding in 2022. The waters had washed away homes, crops and roads and affected at least half a million people.
ALSO READ:
The youth-led nationwide protests began peacefully in June before turning violent, and more than 50 people have been killed
Amnesty International says security forces killed at least 21 demonstrators in a crackdown on a week of protests over government policies and soaring living costs
Major UK broker Howden says it received three times as many UK home flood claims since September 2023 than in the previous year
Lymphir is expected to launch within the next five months and is approved for certain adult patients with relapsed cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, a group of rare blood cancers that affects the skin
Copernicus attributes the high temperatures largely to greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuel-based industries
The emerging AI giants are facing a wave of lawsuits over using Internet content to build systems that create content on simple prompts
One taxi driver describes 'racist' attack; many say the riots don't represent Liverpool; other ethnic minorities say they are worried too
The single-story three- to four-bedroom homes take about three weeks to finish printing, with the foundation and metal roofs installed traditionally