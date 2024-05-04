E-Paper

70 passengers fall ill with vomiting bug during flight to Germany

The plane landed in Frankfurt at around 5.30pm, met by a waiting medical staff

By WAM

Published: Sat 4 May 2024, 12:34 PM

About 70 passengers fell ill with as a vomiting bug took hold mid-way through their flight from Mauritius to Frankfurt on Thursday (May 2).

When it became clear that the passengers onboard Condor airline flight DE2315 were getting sick, the plane landed in Frankfurt at around 5.30pm, met by a waiting medical staff.


It was found that 70 of the 290 passengers onboard had suddenly reported symptoms including nausea and vomiting.


A spokesperson for the Germany airline confirmed the incident to the country's Bild tabloid, adding that the crew was not affected by the illness.

"Condor has already initiated an investigation into the case to get to the bottom of the cause and to derive possible measures from it", the spokeswoman added.

