7 dead, over 30 missing after landslide hits Georgia mountain resort

The tragic incident was reportedly triggered by heavy rainfall, aggravated by recent erosion in the area

This aerial photo taken with a drone shows rescue personnel working at the site of a landslide in the western Georgian region of Racha on August 4. — AFP

By AP Published: Fri 4 Aug 2023, 3:55 PM

A landslide hit a resort area in the mountains of the country of Georgia, killing at least seven people and leaving more than 30 missing, officials and news reports said on Friday.

The landslide hit the Shovi area on Thursday. Shovi, about 140km northwest of the capital Tbilisi, is popular for its mineral springs and rugged mountain vistas and contains cottages and small hotels.

Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili visited the region on Friday and said the death toll stood at seven. Georgian news reports cited officials as saying about 35 people remained unaccounted for.

Officials said the landslide apparently was triggered by heavy rainfall, aggravated by recent erosion in the area.

Here are some aerial photos of the area where rescue missions are ongoing:

AFP

AFP

AFP

