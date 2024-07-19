7.4-magnitude earthquake strikes northern Chile

The mobile robot was originally planned to launch in 2023 and Nasa had hoped it would venture into the Moon's permanently shadowed craters
A major magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck northern Chile on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey said.
The epicentre of the temblor was located 265km east of the coastal city of Antofagasta, at a depth of 126km.
"So far there are no reports of injuries or major damage, but teams are gathering information," Chilean President Gabriel Boric wrote on X.
The UAE's seismic network also detected the quake at 5.50am, placing it at magnitude 7.1, the National Centre of Meteorology said.
Chile is situated along the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.
In 2010, an 8.8-magnitude quake unleashed a tsunami that swept away entire villages in the south and centre of the country, leaving about 520 people dead.
Bordered by the Pacific Ocean to the west and the Andes mountain range to the east, Chile is also one of the most seismically active countries in the world.
The epicentre of Thursday's earthquake was located about 50 miles from Chile's border with Argentina, and less than 20 miles from its border with Bolivia.
ALSO READ:
The mobile robot was originally planned to launch in 2023 and Nasa had hoped it would venture into the Moon's permanently shadowed craters
Protesters marched to the California theme park's perimeter, where they tried to set up for speeches but were told by security to move
Authorities in the Donetsk region say they are constructing underground wards at a hospital in the town of Pokrovsk
The crossing is popular with tourists travelling to Greece by car — with as many as 20,000 people passing through this section of the border daily
Dead include citizens of Vietnam, United States; swift probe conducted to minimise tourism impact
TikTok had insisted it was the 'most capable challenger' to entrenched players in the digital sphere, but the court dismissed that argument
The exchange was mediated by the United Arab Emirates, says Ukrainian President Zelensky
Our government is finalising a new law that will compel companies to ensure more than half of their workforce is made up of applicants who speak Kannada, says Karnataka CM