4 killed in Oman: US issues security alert for citizens after shooting

Published: Tue 16 Jul 2024, 12:09 PM Last updated: Tue 16 Jul 2024, 1:50 PM

The US Embassy on Tuesday, July 16, issued a security alert for American citizens in Oman.

It said in a statement: "The US Embassy is following reports of the shooting incident in Wadi Kabir. US citizens should remain vigilant, monitor local news and heed directions of local authorities."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Earlier today, at least four people were killed and several others injured in a shooting incident near a mosque in Oman's Wadi Al Kabir.

According to preliminary information released by authorities, the Royal Oman Police swiftly dealt with a shooting incident in the vicinity of a mosque in eastern Muscat and implemented all security measures to contain the situation.