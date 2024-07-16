4 killed in Oman: US issues security alert for citizens after shooting

The 33-year-old suspect was arrested at around 3am on Monday near a Nairobi bar where he had been watching the Euro 2024 football finals
The US Embassy on Tuesday, July 16, issued a security alert for American citizens in Oman.
It said in a statement: "The US Embassy is following reports of the shooting incident in Wadi Kabir. US citizens should remain vigilant, monitor local news and heed directions of local authorities."
Earlier today, at least four people were killed and several others injured in a shooting incident near a mosque in Oman's Wadi Al Kabir.
According to preliminary information released by authorities, the Royal Oman Police swiftly dealt with a shooting incident in the vicinity of a mosque in eastern Muscat and implemented all security measures to contain the situation.
The police further said that they have started collecting evidence and conducting a thorough investigation to uncover the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
The authorities expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and extended their deepest sympathies to those affected by this tragedy. They also wished the injured victims a swift recovery.
