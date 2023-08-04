18 dead after passenger bus plunges into ravine in Mexico

As the Facebook co-founder expressed his excitement over the octagon, wife Priscilla Chan responded that she had been "working on that grass for two years”
At least 18 people died in western Mexico when a passenger bus plunged off a highway into a ravine early on Thursday, state officials said, adding the passengers were mostly foreigners and some were heading for the U.S. border.
En route to the northern border town of Tijuana, the bus had been carrying around 42 passengers, including citizens from India, Dominican Republic and African nations.
The bus driver has been detained, the Nayarit state government said in a statement, with authorities suspecting him of speeding round a bend in the road.
Officials said they were still working to identify those who had died on Thursday afternoon.
Around 20 people have been taken to hospital to treat injuries, with one woman's condition described as 'delicate', the state government said.
The bus, part of the Elite passenger line, crashed near Barranca Blanca on the highway outside state capital Tepic, officials said.
Rescue has been 'extremely difficult', said Jorge Benito Rodriguez, security and civil protection secretary for Nayarit, as the ravine was some 40 metres deep.
Neither the bus company nor Mexico's migration institute immediately responded to requests for comment.
Last month, a bus crash in the southern state of Oaxaca left 29 people dead, and in February, a bus carrying migrants from South and Central America crashed in central Mexico, killing 17.
ALSO READ:
As the Facebook co-founder expressed his excitement over the octagon, wife Priscilla Chan responded that she had been "working on that grass for two years”
Zelensky hopes the initiative will lead to a "peace summit" of leaders from around the world to endorse the principles, based on his own 10-point formula
The two foreign ministers discuss a range of bilateral issues, including ensuring security along their countries' shared border
An official at Cedar Point amusement park told the media that the evacuation was necessitated because of a “standard ride stoppage”
The man used an unspecified sharp object to cut himself in the neck, then threatened a flight attendant and gave her a superficial cut
Viera, who was set to represent her country at the Miss Latin America and Miss World pageants this year, was injured after a car crash in Florida last month
The video comes as people close to the couple say they are "fine" despite being tired of rumours, according to the Western media
Sunak's record on environmental issues has come under scrutiny; recently, he said he would take a 'proportionate approach' that balances net-zero ambitions with the need to keep consumers' bills down