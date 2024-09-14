16 dead, 40 injured in tanker truck explosion in Haiti

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Published: Sat 14 Sep 2024, 8:54 PM

Sixteen people were killed in southwestern Haiti on Saturday and about forty others were injured when a tanker truck leaking fuel exploded, said Fidel Nicolas, head of the Civil Protection in the Nippes region.

The blast occurred as the victims were trying to retrieve fuel that was leaking from the truck, witnesses told AFP.

The injured were transported to the Sainte Therese hospital in the port city of Miragoane, about 100 kilometres (60 miles) west from the capital Port-au-Prince.

