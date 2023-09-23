1-year-old child dies after suspected drug overdose in nursery

Published: Sat 23 Sep 2023, 3:30 PM

In a tragic incident, a one-year-old child died due to a suspected drug overdose at a nursery in New York.

Media reports said that the boy died after being exposed to fentanyl hidden under a may in the nap room.

Reports said that three other children were admitted to hospital.

Drugs recovered at the crime scene could have killed 500,000 people, New York Police Department said.

Local residents in the area said that the place was used for selling drugs.

The owner of the nursery as well as a tenant have been charged with narcotics possession with intent to distribute resulting in death, the police said.

