Purest ice has landed in Dubai!

More than 100,000-year-old Greenland ice, untouched by humans has landed in Dubai after travelling for 20,000km
Travel industry experts reveal a 20% spike in fees for visitors extending visas through the airport-to-airport status change service in the UAE
Exciting collaboration as Binghatti and Mercedes-Benz join forces to create a residential tower in the heart of Dubai. Following a project-launch with Bugatti and Jacob & Co, Khaleej Times sat down with Muhammad Binghatti to discuss real-estate, iconic design, and property investment.
Indian PM Modi's post on Lakshadweep sparks a rivalry with Maldives, creating a social media spectacle
Dubai, home to the highest number of billionaires in the region, continues to attract A-list celebrities. The latest to join is rumoured to be football sensation Cristiano Ronaldo
Dubai parks embrace cashless entry, parting ways with Nol cards. Du and Dubai Municipality introduce seamless ticketing, promoting sustainability and convenience
Careem's 2023 highlights include a Dh75,000 dinner, a record-breaking Quik Groceries order, and quirky rider encounters, making for a memorable year
Doctors in the UAE say they've seen a twenty per cent increase in sick children since schools reopened in January
Residents can easily watch the celestial spectacle with the naked eye on January 25
Two journalists were killed by an Israeli airstrike yesterday, when it hit their car while they were travelling to the supposedly safe south of Gaza
UAE experiences surprise rain, rough seas alert, lively weather. Stay tuned
These emails and texts often send fake payment links or ask for your personal information, threatening to fine or jail victims if they don't pay up
Emirati astronaut was the country's first to spend six months aboard the International Space Station, as well as the first Arab to complete a spacewalk
This estimation comes even after the Syrian-Spanish national sold off a quarter of his collection in 2020, with one of the most expensive records being a George Michael album worth nearly Dh5,000
Elevate your gaming in 2024 with a powerhouse lineup redefining excitement and immersion. Here's a sneak peek at the most anticipated games
If you are a UAE resident, chances are you have heard this expat's voice on TV or the radio. He can even mimic American actor Morgan Freeman — in Arabic!