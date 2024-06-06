My Kind of Weekend: 10 cool things to try this weekend in UAE

E-Paper

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Thu 6 Jun 2024, 3:43 PM

Last updated: Thu 6 Jun 2024, 3:45 PM

It’s that time of the week again – time to relax, unwind and indulge in a little fun. Find you’ve got the time but struggling with a list of things to do? Well, we’ve got you covered with all the cool happenings around the city. Whether you want to hang with the kids or just giggle your way through the evening, there’s something going on for every taste.

And so, planners at the ready, here’s a look at things to do around the city.


Meet the young influencers

Grab the kids (and some comfy shoes) for there’s a lot of fun to be had at Motiongate Dubai and Real Madrid World this weekend. The parks are hosting an event that’ll see kids meet and greet the region’s top kid influencers, Like Nastya and Vania Mania Kids; enjoy a magic show by Magic Phil; and even meet the Dubai Summer Surprises mascots, Modesh and Dana. The day will be full of fun sessions and live shows – and chances to win cool gifts such as tickets to The Green Planet Dubai.

Dh295 (for those over 12). June 8, 3.30pm-6pm. Motiongate Dubai and Real Madrid World at Dubai Parks and Resorts. motiongate.com


Laugh out loud with Samay Raina

Indian stand-up comedian and chess prodigy Samay Raina is bringing his brand of funny to the Emirates Theatre in Jumeirah. The giggles will begin early; the opening act is funnyman Prateek Hiranandani. Just carry your id along; this is a 18+ event.

June 8, 7pm. Emirates Theatre, Emirates International School, Jumeirah. Tickets are available on dubai.platinumlist.net.

Try dim sums at Dai Pai Dong

Calling all dim sum fans. This is the time to indulge. Head over to Dai Pai Dong between June 8 to June 10, where the Dragon Boat Festival will be celebrated through a culinary treat. Think steaming baskets of shrimp and truffle dumplings, crispy vegetable rice rolls and moreish beef wontons.

A la carte. June 8-10. Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island. rosewoodhotels.com.

Party like a rockstar at Terra Solis by Tomorrowland

Summer parties just got cooler thanks to cool pool parties curtesy Terra Solis by Tomorrowland. The desert oasis will come alive in the evening with sick beats, fire shows and mesmerising performances. DJs will rock the decks between 7pm and 1am.

From Dhs150 (all packages are fully redeemable on food and beverages). Every Saturday, from June 8 until July 13. Terra Solis, Dubai Heritage Vision - Exit 29 - Jebel Ali - Lehbab Road, Dubailand. terrasolisdubai.com.

There’s a new place to go for groceries

Just because weekends are set aside for chores, it doesn’t mean the outing has to be boring. Spinneys has just opened a store in Al Khawaneej Walk in Dubai and the 34,000-square-foot store has a whole bunch of new concepts that are waiting to be explored such as the Saj & Manakish Oven, a counter where you can get freshly baked bread and The Grill, where you can get freshly cooked meat.

Al Khawaneej Walk

Free game and drink at Boom Battle Bar

WhatsApp group at the ready now, there’s free stuff to be had. As Boom Battle Bar celebrates its first anniversery, this bar is giving customers a free drink and a round of 9-hole crazier golf to all customers who walk through the doors on June 8 between 4pm and 7pm.

Free. June 8, 4pm-7pm. For reservations, call 045857357 or email dubai@boombattlebar.com. DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai at Jumeirah Beach.

Take the kiddos to brunch at Black Tap

This cool burger joint just got cooler. It hosts an Art N’ Shake Kids Brunch every Saturday where kids can enjoy a meal, beverae and mini shake all for Dh125.

Dh125. June 8, 1pm-4pm. Mall of the Emirates and Dubai Mall.

Get your glow on with a trip to the spa

Weekends, if done right, are a time of relaxation and rejuvenation – and The One and Only The Palm is going all-out to ensure this is so. Check out the Sunny Glow Journey at the resort’s spa, which gives you a 60-minute Imperial Relaxing Massage in a private treatment room.

Dh1,055. Offer on until September 30, 10am-9pm. To book, call, 04 440 1040 or write into spa@oneandonlythepalm.com

Waterbomb Festival

If you are a K-pop fan, you are in for a real treat this weekend. The music carnival that’s been a staple in South Korea since 2015 is landing in Dubai and will run until June 8. Now for the practicality of the situation – here’s what you can expect: top K-pop, EDM and regional stars playing as powerful water cannons and jets spray water all around you. The line-up includes rapper CL – known for tracks like People Don't Go and Daddy – along with Hopeless Romantic singer Big Naughty and rap sensation PH-1.

From Dh150 (general admission). June 8, 4pm onwards. Dubai Festival City.

See P. Tchaikovsky: The Best of Swan Lake

If ballet is your thing, check out the graceful dance of the European Ballet Soloists at Zabeel Theatre as they perform P. Tchaikovsky: The Best of Swan Lake. Swan Lake follows the journey of Odette, who has been cursed to be a white swan, and Prince Siegfried.

From Dh400. June 8, 6.30pm and 9pm. Zabeel Theatre, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray.Tickets available at Dubai.platinumlist.net.

