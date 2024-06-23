Strong AI acts as assistants which enhances productivity and utility
It was a memorable day for Emirati student Mohamed Nasser Khoori and the Year 13 cohort as they gathered for their final goodbyes at the Dubai Opera.
June 12 is a date ingrained in Khoori’s mind, combining the grandeur of the venue with the celebratory atmosphere of their graduation.
The sixth-form student and his peers arrived at the venue dressed in graduation gowns and caps bearing their names on a yellow sash around their necks. Students walking down the aisle were greeted by the soft strains of classical music.
Outgoing student at Repton School Dubai, Mohamed Nasser Khoori said, “It was an unforgettable day filled with pride, joy, and reflection. My teachers have been my mentors and guides through all challenges, especially Ms Jennifer Samantha Codd who has been my class teacher. My parents have been my pillars of strength. However, one of the hardest parts was saying goodbye, especially to the friends who have walked this path with me over the years, as we now set off on different journeys.”
He pointed out that the Graduation day at the Opera House is an annual event for which students excitedly prepare days in advance, to get their outfits and caps ready.
Khoori stressed that the combination of academic tradition and artistic splendor made it a special occasion. “The day offered us a sophisticated and unforgettable conclusion to our school journey.”
Explaining how the day panned out he added, “The ceremony began with a Quran recitation in Arabic and English. Minister of State for Government Development Ohood Al Roumi delivered a memorable address, emphasizing the future of ‘constant change’. As Reptonians, we embrace our responsibility to create a brighter world, echoed by Principal Gillian Hammond who always reminds us that we should be ‘lifelong learners’.”
